SA records close to 9,000 daily infections, death toll now sits at 2,844

JOHANNESBURG - The country has documented another record high of 8,728 infections, pushing the number of cases to 168,061.

The death toll has also risen to 2,844 with 95 deaths over the past 24-hour cycle.

Gauteng is on course for a difficult month as COVID-19 infections rise.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku said a bed management team had been appointed to ensure that no COVID-19 patients in need of hospitalisation were turned away.

Gauteng also has the highest number of active cases, with the number now close to 50,000.

It puts Gauteng at risk of becoming the epicentre of the virus as the rate of recoveries has also slowed down significantly.

Masuku said the province’s health care system had started to feel the pressure but the situation was still under control.

“We have formed a bed management team with the private sector and private health groups in Gauteng, which dynamically looks at the bed occupancy in all our facilities and be able to shift around patients and be able to direct EMS where they are supposed to be directed for the admission.”

He said they were also working well with private health facilities to increase capacity: “We have an agreement that we have signed with the private hospital groups, which had made available almost 8,330 beds that were dedicated for COVID-19.”

Masuku has cautioned against the spread of fake news, citing a recent WhatsApp message making the rounds that falsely claims that COVID-9 patients in need of assistance are being sent away at hospitals in the province.

