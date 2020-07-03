SA cannabis community mourns Jules Stobbs who was killed by robbers

Jules Stobbs and his partner Myrtle Clarke, best known as The Dagga Couple, were asleep in their home located just outside Joburg when intruders entered their home in the early morning hours of Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Jules Stobbs, an activist who was a key figure in ensuring the landmark ruling that legalised personal marijuana use in South Africa, has been killed.

Stobbs and his partner Myrtle Clarke, better known as the Dagga Couple, were asleep in their home located just outside Joburg when intruders entered their home in the early morning hours of Friday.

The attackers entered the couple’s bedroom and shot and fatally wounded Jules Stobbs. Clarke was physically left unharmed and the attackers made off with two cellphones and two laptops.

Stobbs death was announced on the couple's Facebook page.

"The cannabis community is mourning the passing of our hero. The family is requesting that the public respect their privacy and allow Myrtle and the family some space during this difficult time. Thank you for the outpouring of love we have already received," it said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.