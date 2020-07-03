PowerBall player is SA's second-biggest online winner with R77m jackpot

Ithuba, the National Lottery operator announced that the winner of the Tuesday, 30 June PowerBall jackpot has won R77,474,036.40.

Ithuba, the National Lottery operator announced that the winner of the Tuesday, 30 June PowerBall jackpot has won R77,474,036.40.

The player used the FNB Banking app, opting for the QuickPick selection method, using a ticket wager of R105.

Another jackpot winner, who also used the FNB Banking App won the Wednesday 1 July 2020 Lotto Plus 1 draw, walking away with R15,100,403.50. They used a ticket wager of R50.

Both winners will receive free financial advice and trauma counseling.

"We have had three major jackpot winners in less than two months using the FNB App. This is an exciting time for us, as it is an indication that more and more players are embracing online gaming as a convenient and safe method of

playing National Lottery games, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing is critical. Since our partnership with FNB in 2015, a total of over R757,101,93.80 in Lottery winnings has been paid out to FNB

customers who played National Lottery games through FNB’s innovative digital channels. There has been a total of 28 National Lottery jackpot winners who played via FNB's digital banking platforms thus far,” said Busisiwe Msizi, head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba.

The National Lottery app or online player participation has also seen a steady increase since lockdown, with now over 900,000 unique players using these channels.

The R77 million PowerBall winner becomes the second-biggest online winner, following the R135 million jackpot win by an FNB player on 28 April 2020.

