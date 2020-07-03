20°C / 22°C
Over 700 teachers tested positive for COVID-19 since 22 May - WCED

There are 382 active cases which includes educators and non-teaching staff.

A small group of people take part in a protest outside a school in Bishop Lavis, to protest against the South African government's decision to open some schools, in Cape Town on June 1, 2020. South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: AFP
A small group of people take part in a protest outside a school in Bishop Lavis, to protest against the South African government's decision to open some schools, in Cape Town on June 1, 2020. South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: AFP
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said that since 22 May, 755 school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 382 active cases, which includes educators and non-teaching staff.

Education MEC spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said: “We’ve measured since 1 June when learners came back to class and we’ve had 214 confirmed positive cases [for learners] reported since then. But the maximum active cases at present is 153.”

The MEC has welcomed the Basic Education Department’s decision to stagger the return to school.

Only grades R, 6 and 11 now resume next week, but schools that are ready can reopen once they've notified the department.

Timeline

