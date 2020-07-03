Over 700 teachers tested positive for COVID-19 since 22 May - WCED

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said that since 22 May, 755 school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 382 active cases, which includes educators and non-teaching staff.

Education MEC spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said: “We’ve measured since 1 June when learners came back to class and we’ve had 214 confirmed positive cases [for learners] reported since then. But the maximum active cases at present is 153.”

The MEC has welcomed the Basic Education Department’s decision to stagger the return to school.

Only grades R, 6 and 11 now resume next week, but schools that are ready can reopen once they've notified the department.

