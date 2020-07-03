Mitchells Plain man (27) shot dead on Thursday

Western Cape police are yet to make an arrest and establish the motive for the attack.

CAPE TOWN – A 27-year-old man has been shot dead in Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain on Thursday night.

Authorities are still trying to ascertain the details behind the attack in the troubled area.

The police's Andre Traut said the man sustained several gunshot wounds to the upper body.

“He was shot and killed last night in Woodlands, in Lentegeur, by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. A case of murder has been opened for investigation.”