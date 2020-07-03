Masina says over 170,000 people fed as Ekurhuleni food bank closes

The Ekurhuleni food bank was launched in April, just three weeks after the national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus was declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina said that so far over 170,000 people had been fed through the city’s COVID-19 relief food bank.

Masina was speaking during the closure of the bank in Springs on Friday.

Mayor Mzwandile Masina thanked over 120 donors who made contributions worth about R10.4 million.

"We thank our donors. The donations have made a huge difference during this time.”

Masina said that the food parcels had made a big difference to the most vulnerable at a time when the country was battling COVID-19.

He explained why they had decided to close the food bank.

“We had committed to opening it for three months because many businesses are not working. There is going to be donor fatigue.”

The last 500 food parcels were distributed on Friday at various informal settlements across the region.

