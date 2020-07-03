Maile concerned by CoJ's failure to table budget

Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile said he would be taking the matter up for discussion at the exco meeting which will be held on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said that he was taking the City of Joburg’s failure to table its budget to the provincial executive council meeting on Saturday.

The city’s Speaker Nonceba Molwele announced the decision to cancel its sitting for the second time in a week.

It’s unclear why the city failed to table its budget but it is governed by an African National Congress-led coalition.

The city has still not published its finalised municipal rates increases as this was meant to be discussed in Thursday’s meeting.

Maile said that a decision on what should be done will be made in tomorrow’s meeting.

“We will be going to the executive council of the province tomorrow to deal with the matter, and we don’t predict the outcome, but we are very much concerned because according to the law, they should have passed the budget by now. After the meeting we will communicate the appropriate steps to be taken.”

