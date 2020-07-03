Mahikeng Police Station latest to close after member tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier in the week the Klerksdorp and Rustenburg police stations were also temporarily closed due to members testing positive for COVID-19.

BRITS, North West – The Mahikeng Police Station has been temporarily shut after one member tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The police station building is currently undergoing decontamination while members that have come in contact with the infected member are undergoing screening and testing. The community will be informed when the station will be operational again”, read the statement by spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabona.

Community members in Mahikeng have been advised that the station would be operating from the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Commissioner's Office (TTA Assembly Hall) along N18 (Mahikeng - Vryburg) Road.

#sapsNW #SAPS Mahikeng is temporarily closed. CSC will operates from Ngaka Modiri Molema District Commissioner's Office (TTA Assembly Hall) along N18 (Mahikeng - Vryburg) Road. Following numbers to be used for emergencies: 082 375 3926 or 079 881 9947. SWhttps://t.co/7D7K9P9wJc pic.twitter.com/MHH27QWbsO — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 2, 2020

