Ipid probing fatal shooting at Parow Centre involving police

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating an incident during which a man was fatally shot at Parow Centre.

It's understood that the South African National Police Service’s (SAPS) national intervention unit received a tip-off regarding an imminent cash-in-transit heist at the shopping mall on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they approached a white car parked near the cash vehicle.

Shots were fired after the driver drove off and ignored officers' instructions to stop.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said: “Ipid is investigating a death as a result of police action. It’s alleged police fire shots and the driver was fatally shot. The investigation continues.”

