20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
Go

GP Health MEC Masuku impressed with Nasrec field hospital systems

The MEC paid the center a surprise visit on Friday, as part of his support visits to hospitals in the province, as COVID-19 cases increase.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the Nasrec field hospital on Friday, 3 July 2020. Picture: @bandilemasuku/Twitter
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the Nasrec field hospital on Friday, 3 July 2020. Picture: @bandilemasuku/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku said he is impressed with the systems at the Nasrec field hospital where 138 COVID-19 patients are being kept.

The MEC paid the center a surprise visit on Friday, as part of his support visits to hospitals in the province.

“This visit was not pre-arranged, it was a surprise visit so that we can get the actual situation as it occurs. All of us understand that Nasrec does get cold. But if you enter the air-conditioning system that has been put into place, I am pretty much impressed with it.”

The Nasrec field hospital can cater for 420 isolation patients and 50 in quarantine, but it currently has 130 isolation and eight quarantine patients.

The province plans to have field hospitals in Johannesburg and two others in the Vaal and Ekhurhleni.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA