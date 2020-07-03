GP Health MEC Masuku impressed with Nasrec field hospital systems

The MEC paid the center a surprise visit on Friday, as part of his support visits to hospitals in the province, as COVID-19 cases increase.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku said he is impressed with the systems at the Nasrec field hospital where 138 COVID-19 patients are being kept.

“This visit was not pre-arranged, it was a surprise visit so that we can get the actual situation as it occurs. All of us understand that Nasrec does get cold. But if you enter the air-conditioning system that has been put into place, I am pretty much impressed with it.”

The Nasrec field hospital can cater for 420 isolation patients and 50 in quarantine, but it currently has 130 isolation and eight quarantine patients.

The province plans to have field hospitals in Johannesburg and two others in the Vaal and Ekhurhleni.

LIFE INSIDE NASREC ISOLATION WARD: MEC Bandile Masuku visited the quarantine/isolation site today to give support to workers and check on the facility. The site has been operational admitting COVID-19 positive cases and Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) since the 15th June 2020 pic.twitter.com/eGCvLs3CZZ — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) July 3, 2020

