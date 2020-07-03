Gauteng's Makhura holds consultations ahead of all-important COVID-19 talks

Makhura met with religious leaders, mayors, and political parties for his weekly consultation before Saturday’s executive meeting to discuss the province's proposed remedies to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

JOHANNESBURG – As the Gauteng province anticipates potential changes to lockdown regulations, Premier David Makhura on Friday held final talks before Saturday’s executive meeting.

Makhura announced on Thursday that the COVID-19 storm has hit Gauteng as the province now has the most active cases, putting it at risk of surpassing the western cape and becoming the epicenter.

The province is sitting on 49, 937 cases of COVID-19, and only 14,097 recoveries.

Over the past week, Gauteng has been recording 3,000 new infections on average.

There are several items on the agenda for Saturday’s meeting but at the very top is the spread of COVID-19 in Gauteng and the province’s plan of action.

On Friday, Makhura met with religious leaders, mayors and political parties for his weekly consultation.

He will take the points raised from this engagement to the provincial council meeting on Saturday.

The premier said thereafter, a recommendation will be made to the national command council on a plan to help curb the spread of the virus.

He said that localised lockdowns and a return to level four or five could not be ruled out.

