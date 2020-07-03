Gauteng Health Dept assures Lethole’s family probe into his death under way

A team from the office of Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the family on Thursday and gave an assurance that they would find out exactly what happened.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has assured the family of Shonisani Lethole - who tweeted that he had not been fed at Tembisa Hospital and later died - that an investigation was under way.

Before his death, Lethole tweeted a message to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize pleading for assistance after his pleas for food were allegedly ignored by hospital staff.

@DrZweliMkhize mkhize can I respond to your tweets if the problems I have at one of your facilities continues its becoming unbearable and the don't seem to care. Didn't eat for 48 hours. — shonisani lethole (@Shonilethole) June 25, 2020

However, hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi insists that he was given food.

He claims Lethole wanted fast food to be brought into the hospital, which is not allowed.

“And as a hospital policy, we do not allow food from outside because South Africa is a multicultural society and people have different beliefs. Sometimes, we actually have food from outside we don’t know how it was prepared.”

