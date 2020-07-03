Gansbaai teen allegedly murdered by ex-boyfriend

Bridgenay Slingers, aged 18, was found dead in Blompark in Gansbaai on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged another teenage schoolgirl has been murdered, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.

Bridgenay Slingers, aged 18, was found dead in Blompark in Gansbaai on Saturday.

Roderick Ward, aged 21, was arrested that same day.

It's believed Ward had been in a relationship with Slingers but they recently broke up.

Now he's accused of her murder.

He appeared in the Hermanus Magistrates Court on Tuesday and the case has been postponed until next week.

Slingers was a high school learner at Gansbaai Academia.

In a post uploaded to social media, the school said that the 18-year-old would be greatly missed and her warmth, kindness and gentle spirit, would be remembered forever.

Bridgenay Slingers: 13/08/2001 - 27/06/2020 Bridgenay will be greatly missed by the sharky family, but her warmth, kindness and gentle spirit will be remembered forever. Posted by Gansbaai Academia on Monday, 29 June 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.