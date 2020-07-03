Decision to delay grade R return not defying DBE instruction - Mshengu

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has decided that grade R pupils in the province will not return to school on Monday in line with the rest of the country.

This means that only grade 6 and 11 pupils will return to class next week.

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that they had communicated their decision to the national government.

MEC Mshengu said that challenges relating to infrastructure, water provision and the rising number of COVID-19 cases at schools had led them to delay the return of grade R pupils to schools.

"We think that it would be better if we're allowed to bring only grades 6 and 11 on Monday, settle with them and then a week after later or two, we bring in grade R."

Mshengu said their decision did not mean they were defying Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

"We had to make a special case with the province of KwaZulu-Natal and say if we delay grade R only, it will not be in defiance of the instruction but it will be taking into account the reality that we face as a province."

Mshengu said that it was not yet clear if the province would be able to resume classes for all grades this year as national government remained mum on the additional funding they had requested.

