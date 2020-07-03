Cop found with illicit cigarettes out on bail

Maimela Mailula was dressed in his police uniform when he was pulled over by a colleague on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A police sergeant stationed at the Beitbridge Border Post has been released on bail on Thursday after being charged with the possession of hundreds of thousands of rand worth of illicit cigarettes.

He was found with boxes of illicit cigarettes with the estimated value of R350,000.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said: “A 41-year-old police sergeant from Beitbridge Border Post was released on R1,000 bail after appearing in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Thursday. The case was remanded to 4 September 2020. Internal processes in terms of the SAPS regulations have already begun.”

The ban on the sale of cigarettes has been one of the most contentious lockdown issues with South Africans having to turn to the black market to get their fix.

Police Minister Bheki Cele told police officers to clamp down hard on anyone found buying or selling tobacco products.

