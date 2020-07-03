Concerns raised as DBE sends grades R, 6 & 11 pupils back to school

The department has come under fire after deciding to re-open schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - While the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has delayed the return of some pupils to classrooms, there are fears the revised plan may still put lives in danger.

But in a bid to minimise the spread of the virus, education officials have now opted to allow fewer pupils back in class next week than initially planned.

While only grades R, 6 and 11 pupils will be allowed back in class on Monday, the department said the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic had not been avoided.

Ministerial spokesperson Mpho Mokgathle said: “You must remember that there are infections in communities where these schools are and we cannot ignore that fact.”

The department, however, insists that life must go on and therefore all pupils should be back to school by the end of next month.

But leader of the One South Africa Movement Mmusi Maimane said the decision to send more pupils to school now was tantamount to sending them to a raging fire.

“All we are simply saying is, let us allow ourselves to get through this peak period where more infections are going to rise, delay the opening and ensure that when we do, many of our kids go back to safe schools.”

Maimane this week lost a court bid to halt the re-opening of schools but indicated he won’t be taking the matter lying down.

