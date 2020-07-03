City Power: Alex residents to have electricity by Friday night

Tens of thousands if residents in the township have been left without electricity from Wednesday night when criminals attempted to steal copper cables.

JOHANNESBURG – City Power has promised Alexandra residents that power will be restored by Friday evening, as the Vasco da Gama switching station has been repaired following an explosion.

Tens of thousands of residents in the township have been left without electricity since Wednesday night when criminals attempted to steal copper cables before the station tripped and exploded.

It was initially estimated to only take a day for technicians to repair the infrastructure, but it ended up taking longer.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said: “They are basically finalising doing the joints and cabling and they will later test the new equipment that was put in the switching sub-station to make sure that everything is in order for us to launch the sub-station later this evening. As you can imagine the fire was severe.”

