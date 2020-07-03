Bulelani Qholani lays criminal complaint against CT law enforcement officers

Bulelani Qholani was forcibly removed from his shack while naked by the City of Cape Town's law enforcement officers during an eviction operation this week.

CAPE TOWN - The man who was forcibly removed from his shack while naked, has laid a criminal complaint against law enforcement officers.

Four homes in the eThembini informal settlement were demolished by the City of Cape Town's law enforcement officers during the operation this week.

Bulelani Qholani is being represented by the Legal Resources Center's Lelethu Mgedezi.

"The charges that we're looking at are charges that relate to malicious damage to property, the violation of the Disaster Management Act, crimen injuria and there's also the aspect of torture that has also been put forward as a charge."

The four officers involved have been suspended and will face disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, Mayor Dan Plato has called for an independent investigation into the eviction in Khayelitsha.

Plato said that the city's footage suggested the man undressed as a tactic.

“We had two to three people only taking pictures and videos. That person was roaming around from structure to structure. That person purposely walked into his shack and made himself naked without any law enforcement officer near him.”

He said that an internal investigation into the matter was being conducted.

“I informed the city manager this afternoon to get an external investigation, even if it’s a law firm, so that we can unravel what happened there. We will later disclose the findings.”

