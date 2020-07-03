All pupils from Mount Frere school who contracted COVID-19 now cleared

The school had to be closed after 204 pupils and staff at the school tested positive for the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Education Department said that all the pupils from a mount Frere High School who contracted COVID-19 have been given a clean bill of health.

Makaula High School had to be closed after 204 pupils and staff tested positive.

Learners who were believed to have been exposed to contracting the virus have also been discharged from isolation centres.

The department's Vuyiseka Mboxela said: “What is also important is that none of them were taken to hospital due to COVID-19 and they stayed at the quarantine site for 14 days and they have been considered fit and well enough to go home to their own parents.”

Staff who were infected are still self-isolating.

“The educators, some of them are in their house because none of them were taken to hospital, except the principal who was taken to a particular private hospital.”

The school has since been decontaminated but it's not yet known when it will reopen.

