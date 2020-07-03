20°C / 22°C
Go

108 more deaths take SA COVID-19 death toll to 2,952

The cumulative infection rate now stands at 177,124 cases.

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Ministry said that 108 people had died from the coronavirus in the country, with 2,952 people now succumbing to the virus.

The cumulative infection rate now stands at 177,124 cases.

The Western Cape has had 66,936 infections but Gauteng is close behind with 54,331.

Sa far 86,298 people have recovered.

Timeline

