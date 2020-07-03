108 more deaths take SA COVID-19 death toll to 2,952

The cumulative infection rate now stands at 177,124 cases.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Ministry said that 108 people had died from the coronavirus in the country, with 2,952 people now succumbing to the virus.

The Western Cape has had 66,936 infections but Gauteng is close behind with 54,331.

Sa far 86,298 people have recovered.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 177 124, the total number of deaths is 2952 and the total number of recoveries is 86 298. pic.twitter.com/ACjXbqqGaH — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 3, 2020

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 03 July 2020. pic.twitter.com/7t6JQxqsxc — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 3, 2020

