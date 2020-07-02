There'll be change in municipalities if leaders held accountable - Salga

The organisation said it would encourage treasury to implement Section 216 of the Constitution to withhold equitable share to address financial misconduct.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) on Wednesday said the Auditor General’s grim findings of the state of governance in municipalities could only change if managers and other leaders were held accountable.

The organisation said it would encourage Treasury to implement Section 216 of the Constitution to withhold equitable share to address financial misconduct.

Auditor General Kimi Makwetu released the consolidated local government audit report on Wednesday.

The audit report found that only 20 municipalities achieved clean audits for the period 2018 to 2019 with R32 billion recorded in irregular expenditure among municipalities across the country.

Makwetu said this was unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Salga president Thembi Nkadimeng said there was an urgent need to speed up the review of the fiscal framework of local government.

“We will have to look into discussions of how best we can release the funds to these municipalities while enforcing compliance. If we don’t do that, the indication is deteriorating financially and will continue, and this will put difficulty on our community.”

The audit outcomes also showed that 31% of municipalities are financially vulnerable, while the North West and Free State provinces did not have a single municipality with a clean audit.

