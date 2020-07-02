SACP confirms CT leader and his 6-year-old daughter killed in shooting

Siyabulela Siswana's wife was seriously injured in the attack on the family on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Police are now interviewing several people in connection with the killing of a Cape Town man and his daughter.

The South African Communist Party confirmed on Thursday that its Cape Town leader, Siyabulela Siswana, was shot and killed at his Mfuleni home, along with his six-year-old daughter.

Two gunmen attacked his family on Wednesday night. Siswana's wife was seriously wounded.

The SACP's Masonwabe Sokoyi said he was integral to the party's organising in the City of Cape Town.

"He was the secretary of Brian Bunting [region], meaning he was the leader of the SACP in the Cape Town region, so he had a responsibility to the communist party and all its struggles in Cape Town," he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.