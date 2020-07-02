Pikitup closes Roodepoort depot after 30 workers contract COVID-19
The latest infections bring the number of its workers who've contracted the virus to 45, with one fatality.
JOHANNESBURG - Waste management company Pikitup said that another 30 of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Roodepoort depot.
The Roodepoort depot has been closed as a result, as has the Marlboro depot, where another case has been picked up.
The company said that augmented waste collection services would be rendered until the depots reopened.