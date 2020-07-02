20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Pikitup closes Roodepoort depot after 30 workers contract COVID-19

The latest infections bring the number of its workers who've contracted the virus to 45, with one fatality.

Pikitup trucks in Joburg. Picture: joburg.org.za
Pikitup trucks in Joburg. Picture: joburg.org.za
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Waste management company Pikitup said that another 30 of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Roodepoort depot.

The latest infections bring the number of its workers who've contracted the virus to 45, with one fatality.

The Roodepoort depot has been closed as a result, as has the Marlboro depot, where another case has been picked up.

The company said that augmented waste collection services would be rendered until the depots reopened.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA