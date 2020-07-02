PE doctor gets 10-year jail sentence after trying to kill his wife

Mkhuseli Boto was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A Port Elizabeth doctor who tried to murder his wife last year has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Mkhuseli Boto was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Wednesday.

The couple had an argument at their home last August, resulting in the woman moving out. Three days later, she returned to collect her personal items, her husband then shot her in the face. The woman survived the attack.

Prosecutor advocate Benedict Wilson told the court that Boto showed no remorse throughout the trial and created the impression that his wife was a liar. "She suffered psychological damage which might stay with her for the rest of her life, this was reflected by the victim impact report which forms part of the record," he said.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Anelisa Ngcakani said: “As the NPA, we believe that the sentence will go a long way in deterring offenders from committing all forms of violence against women and children.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.