Our records show Shonisani Lethole was taken care of - Tembisa Hospital CEO

The family wants answers from the health ministry after a tweet by the patient said he was not fed in 48 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - Tembisa Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi said they were shocked to learn of a Twitter update by a patient who complained of bad treatment at the facility before he died.

Shonisani Lethole died on Monday - a week after he was admitted with respiratory issues. Just days before his death, he took to Twitter - to complain about hunger and mistreatment at the facility.

Lethole's family told Eyewitness News it wanted answers from the health ministry after he was allegedly deprived of food for two days.

Before his death, Lethole tweeted the health minister pleading for assistance as the hospital's staff had allegedly ignored his pleas.

@DrZweliMkhize mkhize can I respond to your tweets if the problems I have at one of your facilities continues its becoming unbearable and the don't seem to care. Didn't eat for 48 hours. — shonisani lethole (@Shonilethole) June 25, 2020

But the hospital says it has records and evidence showing that the 35-year-old was fed regularly since his admission to the facility, and was well treated.

Its CEO Lekopane Mogaladi explained: "We've got all the statements on record. Everything is there to actually show the patient was fed."

