Numsa threatens to take govt to court over taxi industry loading rules

Under the lockdown regulations, taxi drivers are only allowed to load their vehicles to 70% capacity but many are now ignoring the rules in order to make more money.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has threatened to go to court to force government to resolve the crisis in the taxi industry.

Last month, the South African National Taxi Council went on a one-day strike in Gauteng rejecting government's R1 billion relief package for the industry, which is aimed at cushioning the financial blow dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the lockdown regulations, taxi drivers are only allowed to load their vehicles to 70% capacity but many are now ignoring the rules in order to make more money.

Numsa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to speedily resolve the standoff, warning they would approach the courts if necessary.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “The taxi industry has estimated that from government that it needs no less than R20,000 per taxi for its operators to survive. Anyone with the least knowledge on the cut-throat competition in the industry will have no problem accepting government’s regulations and the 70% load regulation will cause this sector to collapse.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.