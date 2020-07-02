20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Mfuleni man (44), daughter (6) fatally shot: SAPS

The circumstances surrounding Wednesday night's attack at a house in the area are unclear.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A 44-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter have died in a shooting in Mfuleni.

The circumstances surrounding Wednesday night's attack at a house in the area are unclear.

The police's Novella Potelwa said two gunmen attacked the family: “Provincial detectives are conducting several interviews as part of an investigation into the murder of 44-year-old community leader and his six-year-old daughter. His 39-year-old wife was seriously injured.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA