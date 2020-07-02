Mfuleni man (44), daughter (6) fatally shot: SAPS
The circumstances surrounding Wednesday night's attack at a house in the area are unclear.
CAPE TOWN - A 44-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter have died in a shooting in Mfuleni.
The police's Novella Potelwa said two gunmen attacked the family: “Provincial detectives are conducting several interviews as part of an investigation into the murder of 44-year-old community leader and his six-year-old daughter. His 39-year-old wife was seriously injured.”