Man dies at Tembisa Hospital after ‘being denied food’

JOHANNESBURG - Family whose son died at the Tembisa Hospital in Ekhuruleni wants answers from the health ministry after he was allegedly denied food for two days.

Shonisani Lethole was admitted with breathing complications about two weeks ago.

His family claimed that two days after his admission, the 35-year-old asked for food but wasn't given any.

His request for a wheelchair to move to the bathroom was also apparently ignored.

Lethole grew so desperate, he resorted to tweeting Health Minister Zweli Mkhize saying: “Mkhize can I respond to your tweets if the problems I have at one of your facilities continues, it’s becoming unbearable and they don’t seem to care. Didn’t eat for 48 hours.”

@DrZweliMkhize mkhize can I respond to your tweets if the problems I have at one of your facilities continues its becoming unbearable and the don't seem to care. Didn't eat for 48 hours. — shonisani lethole (@Shonilethole) June 25, 2020

That tweet only drew comments from South Africans who were appalled by the situation.

Lethole’s fiancé Mukundi Lambani could only communicate with him over the phone as hospital visits aren’t allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

She said he often complained about the conditions at Tembisa Hospital, calling it frightening.

“When we spoke, he said he was really having a hard time. He said they hadn’t fed him and said he was kept in a ward with other people who had passed on,” she said.

On Wednesday, Lambani received a call informing her that her fiancé had died.

Lethole was tested for COVID-19 when he was admitted to the facility last week but died without receiving his results.

“At the hospital, he was having difficulty breathing and did COVID-19 tests when he got there and was still waiting for his results when we had found out that he had passed on.”

In their search for answers, the family managed to track down Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku who said the department would look into the matter.

