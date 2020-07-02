Makwetu criticises KZN municipalities after 'no change' in last audit outcome

Irregular expenditure among the country's municipalities has increased to R32 billion in the 2018/19 financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has criticised municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, saying there is little change in the outcome of the latest audit.

That's R7 billion more than the previous year and KwaZulu-Natal is included.

However, provincial authorities have attempted to downplay the Auditor-General’s findings claiming that there is a slight improvement.

This is despite Makwetu saying accountability has not been adequately practised and enforced by leadership in the province.

Makwetu said there increasing irregular expenditure in KwaZulu-Natal reported at R6.5 billion in the 2018-2019 financial year.

eThekwini is the biggest culprit, incurring R2.34 billion of this amount.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said they were running a campaign of good governance: “We are still working on operation clean audit for all municipalities. You must be mindful also that what is recorded as irregular expenditure comes from previous years.”

The Auditor-General has also criticised the province for spending up to 95 million rand on consultants to prepare financial statements even though there are officials who have been hired to perform this task.

