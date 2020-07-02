Makhura: Stricter restrictions may be reintroduced to deal with COVID-19 surge

Gauteng has seen a surge in infections over the past few weeks, sparking fears that the province may be well on its way to becoming the epicenter of the virus in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said that it had started consultations regarding the reinstatement of stricter lockdown regulations.

Premier David Makhura made the comment at a briefing on the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday afternoon but he stopped short of saying which regulations were being reconsidered.

Gauteng has seen a surge in infections over the past few weeks, sparking fears that the province may be well on its way to becoming the epicenter of the virus in South Africa.

The country's economic hub has, on average, recorded 3,000 new cases daily over the past week.

The COVID-19 storm is here and the Gauteng government’s priority is beds.

Gauteng now has the largest number of active cases and Health MEC Bandile Masuku has given details on how they are planning on dealing with the shortage of beds.

"In the meantime, the important aspect to meet the gap that is left will be the field hospitals. You that we've started a programme at Nasrec, so the beds that we're going to put up at the field hospitals are close to 2,500."

Premier David Makhura said that in the meantime, some stricter restrictions may have to be reintroduced.

Schools are also set to resume for all grades next week but Makhura said that this may have to be postponed.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.