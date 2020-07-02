Makhura: COVID-19 storm has arrived in Gauteng and the worst is still to come

The country's economic hub has seen a surge in infections over the past few weeks sparking fears that the province may be well on its way to becoming the epicenter of the pandemic again.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that the COVID-19 storm had now arrived in the province.

Gauteng accounts for the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, with over 45,000 infections and 244 deaths.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku has been quoted as saying that the province has not ruled out the possibility of reintroducing tougher restrictions to respond to the outbreak.

Makhura said that the worst was still to come.

"The MEC for Health and myself are going to communicate to you on the need for a change of gear given what is taking place in our province, given the overwhelming increases and the burden this is beginning to place on our public health workers."

