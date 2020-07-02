Limpopo ANC veterans shaken by decision to reinstate VBS-implicated members

"This decision honestly it has shocked us. We are disappointed but we are ready for those engagements."

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Veterans League in Limpopo said on Thursday that it was shocked that its national executive committee (NEC) decided to reinstate two officials implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal and wanted the decision overturned.

Spokesperson Thabiso Mampuru said that the onus was on the implicated officials to clear their names.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced on Wednesday that the NEC decided to reinstate former provincial treasurer Danny Msiza and former Vhembe Mayor Florence Radizlani. They were suspended after being implicated in the Great Bank Heist report, which laid bare the looting of the bank.

The league said that the ANC could not be held to ransom by implicated individuals, and if there were others, they too must step aside.

The ANC Limpopo Veterans League said that the decision to reinstate the pair went against the Nasrec conference resolution that anyone implicated in corruption must step aside until they were cleared.

Mampuru said: “This decision honestly it has shocked us. We are disappointed but we are ready for those engagements and we are going to play our role as the veterans league to influence that this decision must be re-visited and overturned.”

Msiza was suspended after he was accused of encouraging municipalities to deposit money at the bank, violating municipal laws while and former Radzilani allegedly received R300,000 from bank directors after her municipality made a deposit at the bank

“As the ANC Veterans League we are saying yes, correct, those who are implicated must step aside, all of them,” Mampuru said.

Mampuru said that if the decision stood, the ANC would have no grounds to discipline any other members implicated in wrongdoing or those who campaigned for votes.

“We are going to engage with civil society and traditional leaders all those people that we engage when we go to elections all those people that we promised that we are going to cleanse the congress and be serious about corruption that at the end of the day justice must be served.”

She said there must be justice for ordinary people who lost their deposits and residents who didn’t get services because their municipalities lost their deposits.

