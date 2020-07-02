KZN Cogta MEC wants improvement plans from mayors after poor audit results

Only one of the province’s 54 municipalities received a clean audit.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka said on Thursday that he would be meeting with mayors and senior municipal officials in the province to deal with the latest audit outcomes.

Irregular expenditure among the country's municipalities increased to R32 billion in the 2018/2019 financial year. That's R7 billion more than the previous year.

Makwetu on Wednesday flagged increasing irregular expenditure in KZN, which was at R6.5 billion in the 2018-2019 financial year. Only one of the province’s 54 municipalities received a clean audit.

Eighteen municipalities received a qualified audit, while one received an adverse opinion and two municipalities received a disclaimer of opinions.

Hlomuka said that he expected KZN’S poorly performing municipalities to present realistic audit improvement plans.

His spokesperson Senzo Mzila told Eyewitness News: "The 2018/2010 audit outcomes do indicate that there's much room for improvement and that ensuring accountability by municipalities is key in this regard."

In the meantime, the Auditor-General has highlighted that one of the major challenges in the province is a lack of accountability.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.