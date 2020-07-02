Joburg fire destroys 50 shacks

Authorities said that at the moment there were no fatalities or injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services have battled a fire in Wynberg that has destroyed 50 shacks.

The fire is suspected to have started at an abandoned building nearby.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi: "We also want to continue to encourage our residents to continue to look after any heating devices which might cause fire incidents at home. We have also activated our disaster management officials to start consolidating a list of affected family members so that they can be assisted with relief."

