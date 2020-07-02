20°C / 22°C
Empolweni residents demand an end to evictions

There's outrage after a man was roughed up by law enforcement officers who were tearing down illegally erected shacks in Empolweni on Wednesday.

Bulelani Qholani (the man removed from his home naked) says he is still in pain after City of Cape Town law enforcement officers manhandled him. He said he was treated as if he had no human rights. Picture: Jarita Kassen/EWN
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A group of Khayelitsha informal settlers is demanding an end to evictions.

There's outrage after a man was roughed up by law enforcement officers who were tearing down illegally erected shacks in Empolweni on Wednesday.

The man was forced from his shack while he was washing himself. He wasn't even allowed to get dressed before he was forced out of his dwelling.

Empolweni residents left homeless after their shacks were demolished are fuming. A group of locals gathered at the civic centre on Thursday to vent their anger.

Four law enforcement officers have subsequently been suspended and an investigation is under way.

The affected informal settlers have been urged to lodge a criminal complaint with police.

