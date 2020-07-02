Empolweni residents demand an end to evictions

There's outrage after a man was roughed up by law enforcement officers who were tearing down illegally erected shacks in Empolweni on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A group of Khayelitsha informal settlers is demanding an end to evictions.

There's outrage after a man was roughed up by law enforcement officers who were tearing down illegally erected shacks in Empolweni on Wednesday.

The man was forced from his shack while he was washing himself. He wasn't even allowed to get dressed before he was forced out of his dwelling.

#KhayelitshaDemolitions eMpolweni residents stayed at the Cape Town Civic Centre overnight. They want answers about why a man was removed from his home naked. Police are now removing the crowd from the civic centre. JK pic.twitter.com/wMAEEnaLNj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2020

Empolweni residents left homeless after their shacks were demolished are fuming. A group of locals gathered at the civic centre on Thursday to vent their anger.

Four law enforcement officers have subsequently been suspended and an investigation is under way.

The affected informal settlers have been urged to lodge a criminal complaint with police.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.