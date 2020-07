It’s being reported that the officer was aiming at criminals and mistakenly shot and killed his female colleague.

JOHANNESBURG - A Daveyton police officer has been shot dead allegedly by a colleague on Thursday.

Details on the shooting are still unclear but Gauteng police say they would give clarity soon.

