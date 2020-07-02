Court: Removal of Afrikaans as medium of instruction at Unisa was unlawful

The appeal was brought by lobby group AfriForum after the High Court in Pretoria ruled in favour of Unisa’s English-only language policy.

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein has on Wednesday ruled that the removal of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction at the University of South Africa (Unisa) is unlawful and unconstitutional.

Afriforum's Alana Bailey said all multilingual universities needed to take note of the Unisa verdict.

“We feel that this is a huge victory, not only for Afrikaans as a language of tuition but also for other South African languages and I think this is a good step in that direction.”

