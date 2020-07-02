CoCT still confirming number of fatalities after Milnerton refinery fire

The blaze broke out early on Thursday morning at the facility, which is managed by Astron Energy.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said an unconfirmed number of people have been killed and others have been injured in a fire at a Milnerton refinery.

It’s since been contained and all work has been suspended.

The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman said: “There have been some fatalities and there have also been some serious injuries that have been taken to hospital. The latest I’ve got is that there were three deceased persons and the Astron spokesperson will communicate and give an indication at a later stage.”

