At least 2 dead in Astron fuel refinery explosion in CT

CAPE TOWN - At least two people have died following an explosion at the Astron fuel refinery in Milnerton.

All work at the plant has been suspended.

Local Government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said that there had also been injuries.

"Some of the injuries were quite serious. The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services did respond immediately, they were on the scene within minutes. The incident is under control, there's no fire or added risk at the moment, so we want to urge the public to understand that there is no cause for concern at the moment."

