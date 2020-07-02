AfDB appoints 3 eminent persons to review allegations against Adesina

They are chair of the elders and former Irish President Barrister Mary Robinson, former Gambia attorney general and Supreme Court Judge Hassan Jallow and former South Africa prosecutions boss Leonard McCarthy, who also served as World Bank integrity vice president.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Development Bank has appointed three eminent persons from Ireland, the Gambia and South Africa to a panel that will independently review whistleblower allegations against the bank’s president Akinwumi Adesina.

They are chair of the elders and former Irish President Barrister Mary Robinson, former Gambia attorney general and Supreme Court Judge Hassan Jallow and former South Africa prosecutions boss Leonard McCarthy, who also served as World Bank integrity vice president.

Adesina is seeking a second term at the helm of the continent’s biggest development finance institution and the African Union has endorsed his re-election.

But some within the bank have accused him of preferential treatment for his home country Nigeria, nepotism and awarding of contracts of employment and procurement to his friends.

Adesina denied the allegations and the bank’s ethics committee cleared him but the United States, a shareholder that holds 6% voting rights in bank, questioned that decision.

Now Robinson, Jallow and McCarthy are being trusted to review the bureau investigations and the governors have given them two to four weeks to report back.

