4 unions ready to take SAA voluntary severance packages - govt

In a statement, government said that the National Transport Movement, South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, the Aviation Union of Southern Africa and Solidarity had stepped forward to take up the deal.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said that four unions and staff representatives had approached the Public Enterprises Department indicating that they were ready to sign the voluntary severance packages offered to employees of South African Airways (SAA).

In a statement, government said that the National Transport Movement, South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, the Aviation Union of Southern Africa and Solidarity had stepped forward to take up the deal.

This comes ahead of a vote on a business rescue plan for a restructured SAA scheduled for 14 July following several delays.

More to follow.