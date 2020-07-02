2 two men sentenced for running illegal abalone drying facility

The men were sentenced in the Hermanus Regional Court this week after they pleaded guilty in March.

CAPE TOWN - Two men were on Thursday sentenced two-and-a-half years direct imprisonment for running an illegal abalone drying facility.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said they were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation almost a year ago.

"The integrated team seized wet and dried abalone worth R3.9 million, as well as abalone processing equipment. They were denied bail upon their court appearance and remained in remanded in custody following their request," Nkwalase said.

Meanwhile, the case against another man who appeared in the Grabouw Magistrate’s Court this week has been postponed until August.

He too was apprehended after officers uncovered an illegal processing facility worth more than R5.4 million in Grabouw - a week ago.

He's been released on R100,000 bail and charges against a second accused have been withdrawn.

