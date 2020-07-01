Zondo shocked as ‘no one’ tried to recover looted Prasa money

Zondo has asked how billions could be looted from the state-owned entity yet no one seems to have been held accountable.

JOHANNESBURG - State capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo on Tuesday said he was shocked that government, Parliament and authorities had failed to push for the recovery of the money lost to looting at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Zondo has asked how billions could be looted from the state-owned entity yet no one seemed to had been held accountable.

He made the comments during testimony by former Prasa chair Popo Molefe at the commission on Tuesday.

Zondo is not impressed with the lack of action by authorities against those accused of stealing from Prasa.

Molefe said allegations of corruption and maladministration had collapsed governance at Prasa, leaving it in dire financial straits.

Zondo wants to know why no one has been punished: “You have got ministers who say they are will to fight corruption on public platforms, members of Parliament, everybody. But here is a case at Prasa. Here is a board trying to get these cases regulated, but nobody comes up.”

The deputy chief justice said the country was now facing a pandemic and some of taxpayer’s money, if recovered, may help in the fight against COVID-19.

The commission continues on Wednesday morning.