WCED looking for temp classroom assistants

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is offering temporary classroom assistant posts.

Candidates have been requested to register their profiles on the department's online system as part of the Classroom Assistant initiative.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer said that the COVID-19 pandemic had changed how schools operate, with safety guidelines in place to stop the spread of infection.

This included ensuring that pupils were 1.5 meters apart at all times, meaning that pupils needed to be split over several classrooms.

Schafer said that classroom assistants would facilitate lesson plans developed by teachers and provide support where needed.

They'd be appointed at schools where educators had received a concession to work from home as a result of having one or more of the COVID-19 high-risk comorbidities.

To date, 1,787 concessions have been approved but this number is expected to rise.

"Anyone who has an Education qualification, is studying towards and Education qualification or has an appropriate undergraduate qualification can apply. The stipend paid to assistants will be R4,000 per month if still completing their degree and R5,000 per month if they have already completed their degree."

According to the department's latest figures, the Western Cape had the highest number of affected schools at 332.

More than 500 school staff members, including educators and non-teaching staff, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

