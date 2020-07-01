WC top cop leads ceremony to remember all GBV victims

It's happening in the Philippi area where the body of 17-year-old Amahle Quku was found over a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape police commissioner Yolisa Matakata is leading a ceremony in remembrance of all gender-based violence victims on Wednesday.

Quku was a grade 11 learner at Sinethemba High School in Philippi. Principal Nelson Poopedi said Quku's classmates were traumatised.

He is concerned about the safety of youths, including his pupils.

“If parents go to work, who is supervising them? So, they are all vulnerable and we are concerned. It's easier when learners are in school.”

The South African Police Service women's network said Wednesday’s ceremony was to show authorities' commitment to fighting violence against women.

