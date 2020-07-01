WC Local Govt Dept pleased with province's municipal audit outcomes

Thirteen of the country's 20 municipalities to have received clean audits are in the Western Cape.

Besides those unqualified audits, 14 more municipalities in the province received unqualified audits with findings.

The Auditor-General on Wednesday released findings for the 2018-2019 financial year.

The Western Cape Local Government Department was pleased with the audit outcomes of most of its municipalities.

MEC Anton Bredell's spokesperson James-Brent Styan: "According to the Auditor-General, 72% of the municipalities in the Western Cape are in good financial health. Out of the 30 municipalities, 13 were awarded clean audits."

The City of Cape Town was among the 14 receiving unqualified audits with findings.

The poorest performing municipalities in the province are Beaufort West and Laingsburg, which received qualified audits with findings.

Gauteng has received one clean audit, eight unqualified with findings and two are outstanding, including the politically troubled Tshwane and Emfuleni.

