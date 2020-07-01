WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa answers your questions about COVID-19

The president is interacting with communities across the nation through a virtual presidential imbizo on the coronavirus.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting a virtual imbizo with the public on the coronavirus.

The president is interacting with communities across the nation through a virtual presidential imbizo on the coronavirus.

So if you’re one those eager to communicate with the country’s first citizen, you can do so with the #PresidentialImbizo on social media or call 0800 142 446.

Ramaphosa chats with the nation about COVID-19

