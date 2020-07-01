WATCH LIVE: Prasa still under spotlight at state capture inquiry

On Tuesday, Popo Molefe said allegations of corruption and maladministration had collapsed governance at Prasa, leaving it in dire financial straits.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry has resumed on Wednesday, with the focus still on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

