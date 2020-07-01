Thousands of Alex residents wake up to no power after substation fire

JOHANNESBURG - Tens of thousands of Alexandra residents are waking up without power on Wednesday following a fire at a local substation.

City Power has confirmed the blaze broke out at the Vasco da Gama Switching Substation on Tuesday night. Firefighters battled the blaze until midnight.

The city suspects that the substation tripped after an attempt to steal copper cables.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said: “Areas that have been affected included from 1st Avenue to 20th Avenue between Vasco da Gama and Richard Baloyi Streets. The fire was put out towards midnight on Tuesday.”

Repair work will start later on Wednesday morning and there's no indication yet of how long residents will have to go without electricity.

