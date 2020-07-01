Suspect shot dead, one arrested in Pretoria shooting

The Gauteng tactic response team unit responded to crime in Atteridgeville on Monday night where three suspects were robbing a shop.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have killed one suspect and arrested another, following a shooting in Pretoria.

The men jumped into a getaway car while the police chased after them.

The robbers opened fire and the South African Police Service members retaliated.

The police's Kay Makhubela said one man was killed while another managed to get away.

“It is alleged that the suspects started shooting at the police when they realised that the police noticed them. Police fired and one suspect was shot, and the other suspect was arrested. The third suspect managed to run away.”

